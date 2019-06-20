DR. WYANT AND FAMILY HONORED – In a welcome to El Dorado Springs event originally planned for the Cedar County Memorial Hospital lawn, the cake and ice cream were moved out of the sun and wind and occasional raindrops into the hospital classroom where a steady stream of the public welcomed the refreshments and Dr. Andrew Wyant; his wife, Krystal; and their three children, Juliet, Jude and Josie. Dr. Wyant and Krystal are from the same hometown but met on the job in another town, him as a doctor and she as an LPN. He has been teaching at a college and just received tenure (a lifetime guarantee of a job) but left the next year because he enjoys the challenges and variety of family medicine. Last week, he served a 92 year old patient and his next patient was the circumcision of a baby. They picked El Dorado Springs as a good place to raise their family. Contributed photo.