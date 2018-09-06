As you may know, we recently purchased The Leeper Building from Bob and Barbara Leeper. This is a very exciting time for us, and we hope that the excitement flows into our community. Our vision is to one day see many more businesses and community projects move back to the downtown area.

Everyone has been asking about our plans. We have short-term and long-term goals. Long-term includes office space for The CPA Firm, and also S-K Security corporate offices. There are more possibilities of a retail store front as well. Once we are settled, we’ll keep the community informed.

We hope to begin construction for this phase in late October. Many people are sentimental about the building and it has become significant in the community and surrounding area. Weddings, receptions, prom and other events have been held here over the past decade. Because of this, it is important to us to give the community a last chance to use the event center. If you would like to rent The Leeper Building during September or October, please contact Whitney Gayman, (417)296-1258 for details.

The apartments in the back will soon be separated and we will rent them for a nightly fee.

One more thing, while we have your attention. We’d like to preserve the memories and the history of the building. If you had an event in The Leeper Building, would you be willing to share a photo with us? Please mail to PO Box 172, El Dorado Springs, MO 64744 or email to whitneygayman@gmail.com. This building is a token of love from the Leepers to this community. In honor of Bob and Barbara, we wish for it to always be known as The Leeper Building. Cory & Whitney Gayman