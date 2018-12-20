The El Dorado Springs Lions Club gathered on a Saturday morning earlier this month to complete their annual Shop-With-A-Lion project; helping children have a much Merrier Christmas. Although Child Protection Act regulations hinder publication of all details, this year’s activity was conducted at the local Shopko Hometown Store. Funds for this annual event are provided by you, the citizens who eat pancakes at the twice-a-year Pancake and Sausage Breakfast; enjoy Lion Burgers and drinks at the Lions Trailer during the El Dorado Picnic; purchase tickets for special events and/or make individual or business donations to the Lions.

The children who participated all say, “Thank you for helping the Lions who helped us.”

The Lions say, “Thank you, good citizens of this generous community, for making it possible. Thank you, Shopko Hometown Manager Nick Rodaberg, for providing the venue for this year’s event.”

And finally, “Thank you, McDonald’s, for offering a free breakfast to those children who Shopped-With-the-Lions.”

Lion James W. Rosbrugh, Club Secretary