Jordanne Steuk, a sophomore at the El Dorado Springs Christian School, was named the VFW Department of Missouri’s first-place winner in the 2018 – 2019 Voice of Democracy Scholarship program. VFW Post 257 and its Auxiliary in El Dorado Springs sponsored Jordanne.

“The Voice of Democracy competition provides high school students with the opportunity to speak out on freedom and democracy,” says VFW Department Commander Vincent “B.J.” Lawrence “The program has been popular and successful since its beginning in 1947, and we’re proud to keep offering it to America’s young people.”

The Voice of Democracy is a worldwide audio-essay competition that requires entrants to write and record a three-to-five minute essay on a patriotic-based theme. “Why My Vote Matters” was this year’s theme.

Over 1,400 Missouri students participated in the competition this year. As one of 54 finalists worldwide, Jordanne will travel to Washington, D.C., the first week of March and compete at the national level for the first-place prize of a $30,000 college scholarship.

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) started the Voice of Democracy

AND THE STATE WINNER IS – Jordanne Steuk receiving a State of Missouri House Resolution from Missouri Senator Bill White.

Scholarship program in 1947. The VFW became a national sponsor in the late 1950s and assumed sole responsibility for the program in 1961. The competition was created to provide students grades 9-12 the opportunity to express themselves in regard to democratic ideas and principles. Around 40,000 students participate in the competition each year and VFW awards more than $2.1 million in scholarships every year.