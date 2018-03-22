CEDAR CO. SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT GETS NEW VEHICLES – Sheriff James McCrary and his deputies have 11 new vehicles to use while patrolling Cedar County–nine 2018 Ford Interceptor Sedans and two 2018 Ford Interceptor SUV’s. The vehicles were purchased through a six year lease purchase agreement with 1st Capital Equipment leasing program for sheriff’s offices and municipalities at an interest rate of 3.736%. The county will have six annual payments of $51,482.49 each. Chief Deputy Jason Johnson said that the sheriff’s office realized they were paying almost was much to maintain their older fleet has they would be paying for new vehicles. The department worked with Harold Fugate of Fugate Motors in El Dorado Springs to acquire the vehicles. Pictured are Sheriff McCrary and Fugate.