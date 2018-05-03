The Route 54 Cruisers will celebrate their 25th Anniversary Car Show on May 12 in Downtown El Dorado Springs.

**We will recognize our Local lst Responders, Police Dept., and Fire Dept. that day. Our Volunteer Fire Dept. just celebrated 125 years of service to our community.

**We will have the Wounded Warrior truck at our show. This truck is promoted by the Wounded Warrior Family Support Organization. This is a Ford Raptor pickup truck equipped for wounded Veterans. We are extremely proud to have this truck for our show. Fugate Motors is helping as a sponsor. You can sign your name on the truck for a donation of $5 or more. Jim Dorian, from Kansas City, will bring the truck. He is a very dedicated volunteer showing the truck all over the United States.

** Our local Vietnam Vets are going to be at the show and will perform a flag folding ceremony among other demonstrations. We will have the Honor Guard from Stockton marching down Main Street and “Presenting the Colors” in the Downtown Park.

**Our local Smokey the Bear will be walking around greeting everyone.

**The Missouri National Guard from Camp Clark in nearby Nevada will have a vehicle and a display.

**The Missouri Highway Patrol will bring a car for display. ( Either an old Patrol car or their “ roll-over car”.)

**Our local Boy Scouts and 4-H Club will sell food for the day. Other vendors may also be on hand. There will also be a Pancake Feed that morning to benefit the Museum located in downtown El Dorado Springs.

**A.A.C.A. (Antique Auto Club of America) from Kansas City will have cars at the show.

**A group from Kansas City (Police Car Owners of America, the Missouri Chapter) that restores old Police cars has been contacted and plan to bring some cars to the show.

There will be an auction of the 2018 Car Club quilt, a Ford Bench, Chevy Bench and numerous other items. Raffle tickets will be sold during the day for a Henry Boy .22 Gauge Rifle (wood stock.) Drawing will be held the day of the show.

We are excited about our 25th Anniversary Show. It will be a fun day for participants and spectators. Come join us for all day or come at 1 p.m. for the special ceremonies in the Park the auctions, drawing for the rifle and presentation of awards for the car show participants. Come join us for a fun-filled, car-filled patriotic day.

Mark Boch

President-Route 54 Cruisers