The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Radiology Department has decorated the lobby for the month of October to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness. Radiology Supervisor, Melissa Baker, RT along with Debbie Culbertson, RT (l-r in photo) both certified in Mammography Imaging are available to perform digital mammograms all year but especially emphasize October since it is recognized as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Mammograms are normally covered by most insurances with no out of pocket expense to the patient. Getting a mammogram can reduce the number of deaths from the disease by 30-40% in the 40-70 age category.

You may schedule a mammogram by call the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Radiology Department at (417) 876-3542.