On Saturday March 10 at approximately 2:05 PM the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a possible gunshot victim at 108 West Craig Street in Stockton.

When Deputies arrived they found 39 year old Joseph Roberts outside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. A short time later he was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel at the scene.

At 3:28 p.m. 71 year old Ramie A. Halbrook was arrested and transported to the Cedar County jail.

On Sunday March 11 Halbrook was charged with lst degree murder in the death of Joseph Roberts. He is being held in Cedar County jail on a no bond warrant.

Cedar Co. Sheriff

James McCrary

Probable Cause Statement

Offense: 1803-0069

Date: 03/10/20 18

I, Kevin Lowe, a Lieutenant with the Cedar County Sheriffs Office, upon my oath, and knowing that a false statement(s) contained herein is/are punishable by law, state as follows:

1. I have probable cause to believe that Halbrook, Ramie, A DOB: 03/10/1947 SSN: 488-52-5210, whose last known address is 117 West Craig St, Stockton, Mo. 65785, but is currently being held at the Cedar County Sheriffs Office, committed the following criminal offense(s):

A. Murder in the First Degree RSMO 565.020

B. Armed Criminal Action RSMO 571.015

2. The criminal offense(s) occurred on March 1 Oth, 201 8 at about 02:05 pm at the residence of Joseph Roberts located at 108 West Craig Street, Stockton, MO 65785, which is in Cedar County, Missouri.

The facts supporting this belief are as follows: That on March loth, 201 8 at about 02:05 p.m. Deputy Clay Jeffries was dispatched to a shooting at 108 West Craig St. in Stockton, Mo. On scene Deputy Jeffries located Joseph Roberts lying face down and unresponsive. Deputy King later arrived on scene. A male subject later identified as Rarni Halbrook came on scene from the west. Halbrook stated to Deputy King that he had shot Roberts.

I spoke with a witness, Ryan Rosten that was on the property at the time of the shooting. Rosten said he was helping Roberts move. He said Roberts noticed his landlord (Rarni Halbrook) on his property. Rosten said he pulled in the drive and Roberts got out and walked up to Halbrook. Rosten said as Roberts was approaching Halbrook, but still several steps away, he heard him ask Halbrook why he was in his shed. Rosten said Halbrook didn’t say anything and Roberts continued approaching Halbrook. Rosten said just seconds later he heard a gunshot. He said he heard Roberts cry out that he had been shot. Rosten said Roberts stumbled and went down. He said Halbrook walked up and stood over Roberts. Rosten said Halbrook then looked up at him and started walking straight toward him. He said Halbrook had a blank expression on his face. Rosten said Halbrook had a black or blued handgun in his hand. Rosten said at one point Halbrook started to pull the gun up. Rosten said he was afraid he was going to be shot as well and jumped in the truck and fled the scene. Rosten said he then called 911.

Lt. Kevin Lowe

