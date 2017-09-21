NEW AT CCMH – El Dorado Springs native Jeanne Hoagland has been selected to fill the new Marketing Coordinator position at Cedar County Memorial Hospital in El Dorado Springs. Jeanne will work part-time at the hospital. Her main focus will be educating the community on the services provided by Cedar County Memorial Hospital and in turn simplifying access to care for local residents. Jeanne is not new to the healthcare field. She worked 11 years for the Family Medical Care Clinic here in El Dorado Springs. For the past 25 years, she has worked in the funeral business in Schell City. She still maintains a small floral and head stone shop.

Cedar County Memorial Hospital welcomes Jeanne and is excited to have someone with her background and skills in this position. Jeanne looks forward to working with area residents and encourages anyone with questions about Cedar County Memorial Hospital’s Services to call her directly at 876-3410.