Many homeowners are discovering the benefits of landscaping with native plants. Plants that are naturally adapted to their surroundings tend to be less dependent on pesticides and watering hoses and they provide better habitat for butterflies, songbirds and other local wildlife.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites people to purchase native plants at its Native Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 22 at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center at 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin.

In addition to being able to buy plants, people can also get information on how to incorporate various types of native plants into their landscaping plans and how these plants can attract and benefit wildlife such as butterflies and birds.

The event is free and open to all ages. No registration is required. For more information, call the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center at 417-629-3423.

More information about native plants can also be found at grownative.org.

