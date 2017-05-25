Free events will identify tree species and highlight characteristics and benefits.

Spring is a great time to take a walk, enjoy nature and learn about trees.

In the upcoming weeks, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will hold tree identification walks in El Dorado Springs and Joplin.

The El Dorado Springs walk will start at 6:30 p.m. on May 30 in the City Park downtown. Participants will meet on the north side of the Park.

The Joplin walk will start at 6:30 p.m. on June 13 at Cunningham Park, located at W. 26th Street and Maiden Lane.

MDC Community Forester Jon Skinner will lead each walk. He will highlight identification details and benefits of species seen on the walk.

No registration is required for these free events.