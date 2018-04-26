The Missouri Department of Conservation invites veterans to fish for free Saturday (April 21) at Bennett Springs State Park’s Veterans’ Fishing Day event.

At Veterans’ Fishing Day, which will be 7 a.m.to 7:30 p.m., fishing is free for all veterans. There is no license or daily tag fee. All veterans can pick up their free daily trout tag at the park store on the Friday evening before or any time on Saturday during the event.

During the event, a part of the park’s Zone 2 fishing area will be specially stocked and reserved for anglers who are veterans. Adjacent to the fishing area, volunteers will host a hospitality tent featuring fly tying demos, lessons, casting instruction and the latest adaptive fishing equipment.

This event is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation and Bennett Spring State Park. To get more information about the event, call the Bennett Springs Hatchery at 417/532-4418. Bennett Spring State Park is located approximately 12 miles west of Lebanon on Hwy. 64.