In a day of so many big corporations there are fewer and fewer family-owned and operated businesses. As they begin celebration of their 30th anniversary year, the owners and employees at Mike & Joe’s Service Station would like to thank their customers and vendors for supporting their business through the years.

Joe Barger and Mike Barger purchased the station at 300 East Hwy. 54 from Marvin Hill 30 years ago on Jan. 1, 1989. Mike stays under a hood most days while Joe floats between front office and under cars. After their younger brother, David Barger, graduated from El Dorado Springs High School, he joined them to manage their full-time alignment bay. Their mother, Sharon, helps greet customers and schedules appointments and Ryan Cloyd, Joe’s son, also works in the shop.

The brothers are also involved in their community. They’re passionate about their alma mater and sponsor Bulldogs athletics. They’re members of the Bulldog Booster Club. Joe is the past Chamber of Commerce President and attends most monthly chamber luncheon meetings with his son, Ryan Cloyd, who is also a volunteer fire fighter.

In his spare time Joe enjoys broadcasting Bulldog football games, keeping up with the KC Chiefs and fishing. He’s also an elder at the El Dorado Springs Church of Christ. Mike is a fan of racing dirt track and spending time with family. David enjoys taxidermy, hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandson. All three also enjoy rebuilding classic cars.

Chamber CEO Jackson Tough commented, “Mike and Joe’s Service Station is a fantastic example of one of our locally owned family businesses. They perform a great service in our community and give back to El Dorado Springs in so many ways.”

Joe Barger said “The automotive repair business has changed over the years. Staying up to date with technology keeps us sharp. It’s continually evolving.” When asked about the business Joe commented “We are just blessed to be able to work as a family and we love to work on vehicles. Our customers for the most part are friends and folks that we’ve known for many years. We get great satisfaction in helping our neighbors.”

Mike & Joe’s Service Station specializes in bumper to bumper repair and maintenance, from mufflers, alignments, tune-up, brakes and everything in between. Of course, they also offer fuel too. Their hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon.

THE BARGER CREW – From left: Bethany Cloyd, Veda Barger, Sharon Barger, Jannah Barger Farrington, David Barger, Joe Barger, Ryan Cloyd, mechanic Daniel Long, Mike Barger, mechanic John Houdeshell, Bryan Cloyd and Shelby Loane with children, Vyron Cloyd, Liam Cloyd and Emory Loane. Not pictured John Barger and Jeremy Barger. See Page 3.