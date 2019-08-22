Glenn “Dale” Brown of Harrison, AR, said he plays Scratchers if he feels lucky or has “good vibes” about a ticket. He purchased a “Money Mania Multiplier” Scratchers ticket at Casey’s General Store, 500 E. Austin Blvd, in Nevada and scratched it in his truck, then went back in for another because he figured it would hit soon.

He said he “about had a heart attack” when finding out he won one of the top prizes of “Money Mania Multiplier” – $100,000. Dale plans to save and invest his winnings, and is expecting some pretty long Christmas lists from his grandkids.

“Money Mania Multiplier” is a $5 ticket with more than $10 million in remaining prizes, including three top prizes of $100,000. Remaining prizes for all Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets can be viewed at MOLottery.com or on the Lottery’s mobile app.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Vernon County won more than $3.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $316,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $376,000 supported educational programs in the county. To view a detailed list of programs that benefitted, please visit MOLottery.com.