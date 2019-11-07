ENTRIKIN NAMED TO ELDO CITY COUNCIL – Brett Entrikin was appointed to the El Dorado Springs City Council on Monday, Nov. 4, at the regular Council meeting to fill a vacancy on the council created by the resignation of Brad True. Entrikin will serve until the next election in April 2020. All councilmen were present: Jim Luster, Nick Bland, Nathan Murrell and Cory Gayman.

Entrikin is a 2003 graduate of the El Dorado Springs R-II High School. He’s been with the Post Office for 12 years, carrying out of Richards. He has also worked at Curtis Cabinets for 12 years. He is married to Nicole Nordby and has a stepdaughter, Nevaeh. He attends First Baptist Church. He enjoys working with wood, reading and sports.

Of his new council position Entrikin says he’s interested in ordinances and regulations that are favorable to business expansion.

The council reorganized after Entrikin’s appointment, electing Gayman as mayor and Murrell as mayor pro-tem.