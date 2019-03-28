At the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board meeting on Monday, March 18, Hospital CEO Jana Witt told the board that Dr. Andrew Wyant is tentatively scheduled to begin at the Medical Mall on May 1. He and is family visited El Dorado Springs March 14 -17.

Present at the meeting were Board President Judy Renn, Vice-President Carla Griffin, Secretary/Treasurer John Walker, Board Member Julia Phillips and Board Member Marvin Manring via conference phone. Witt, Director of Finance Carla Gilbert, Chief Nursing Officer Rob Simon, Hospital Attorney Bryan Brackenridge and Recording Secretary Terri Heitz were also present.

Witt told the board that the hospital had participated in a statewide tornado drill with the West Division of the SW Healthcare Collation on March 3. She said that Freeman Hospital has a sub group of the SW Healthcare Coalition and when there is an emergency in the Southwest region, hospitals get alerts and can log on to Freeman’s site and retrieve information. She said that the hospital had gone through an actual tornado alert exercise on March 3. On March 13, the hospital went through an Ebola exercise.

Gilbert gave the financial report, reporting the days of cash on hand was 167, up one day from last month. She mentioned the auditors would be at the hospital on April 8.

In the nursing report, Simon said the Nursing Department was fully staffed.

The board voted to adopt a resolution in support of the Reimagine Rural Health Initiative. Cedar County Memorial goes on record in support of strengthening rural health care in Missouri and Governor Parson’s focus on workforce, infrastructure and Medicaid payment reform.