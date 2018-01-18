The new electrical substation behind the police station is hooked up to power but is not yet carrying part of the load to El Dorado Springs utility customers.

El Dorado Springs City Manager Bruce Rogers said the purpose of the power outage for about an hour on Tuesday morning, Jan. 9, was so that a KAMO crew could connect the new substation to the lines near Bulldog Brew coming in from the south.

Rogers told the Sun Tuesday, “It has live power to it, but it’s not sending power out on the distribution system yet. There’s still some work B&L (out of Clinton) had to do. But I order to get KAMO to hook it up out at the line in front of Bulldog Brew, the line had to be dead. That’s why we had the power outage the other day. Now that it’s live, as soon as B&L gets their work done, we will be able to send power our through that sub.”

The Sun asked, “What is the time frame on getting it hooked up?”

Rogers said, “Well, I don’t know. They haven’t given me an update. With the bitter weather, I don’t know if they are working today (Tuesday, Jan. 16).

The current substation which distributes power to the entire town gets its power from KAMO line coming in from the west. The city owns the line out to the switching equipment west of Nine Wonders. The city currently has the capability to be served from the KAMO line coming in from the west or the KAMO line coming in from the south. That capability will continue when the new substation goes on line.