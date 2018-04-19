LOCAL HEARING INSTRUMENT SPECIALIST HONORED – At the recent Missouri Hearing Society Educational Conference in Kansas City, Richard Leroux, B.S., BC-HIS, Experience Hearing Center, was presented the Gold Award for Outstanding Educational Achievement.

Richard of El Dorado Springs, and his wife, Michelle, are the owners of Experience Hearing Center, 1505 W. Austin Blvd., Nevada, MO, 417/667-5566, a locally owned and independent hearing clinic.

The Missouri Hearing Society recognizes those individuals who go beyond the basic continuing education requirements in order to provide superior service to their patients. Richard completed 24 hours of continuing education to receive a Gold Award.

“It’s important to me that our community members are provided access to the best hearing care possible,” explains Richard Leroux. “Continuing education on new technology, techniques and services allows me to stay current with the latest developments in my specialty of hearing instrument sciences.”

Additionally, Richard is Board Certified by the National Board for Certification in Hearing Instrument Sciences. This means he has taken the initiative to excel beyond the basic requirements for assisting the hearing impaired. He has successfully completed a psychometric examination compiled by a panel of experts who are Board Certified in Hearing Instrument Sciences (BC-HIS) and by doing so, demonstrates an exemplary level of knowledge, skill and expertise in his field.