PATRIOTISM ACCOMPANIES 54 CRUISERS 25th CAR SHOW – The 54 Cruisers held their 25 annual car show on Saturday, May 12. Along with the usual array of classic cars was the Honor Guard from Stockton marching down Main Street “Presenting the Colors.” The highlight of the day was the Wounded Warrior family Support Group 2018 Ford Raptor Pickup which individuals could sign for $5.