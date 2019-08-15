Spicer-Grimsley #257 VFW Auxiliary is sponsoring a book drive for the VFW National Home for Children. New books for children 0-14 years of age are needed.

The National Home is committed to honor our Nation’s veterans and active duty military by providing help and hope for their children and families. Any books would be greatly appreciated.

Drop-off boxes are located at Santa Paula Awning or Althoff Auto Sales. Or contact President Sarah Hart at 417/391-4007.

Spicer-Grimsley Auxiliary is selling chances on a small patriotic afghan. The tickets are 1 for $1 or 6 for $5. You may contact Sarah Hart at 417/391-4007, Sherri Althoff at 876-1955 or any Auxiliary member.