About 90 people, including members of the Elliott family, city officials, neighboring fire chiefs and a state senator and a state representative gathered in the Leeper Center Saturday evening, to honor Owen D. Elliott upon his retirement after 48 years as a member of the El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Department, the last 12 as fire chief, and enjoy at delicious meal of pulled pork. Gifts included a ceremonial fire ax and a watch.

State Senator Sandy Crawford presented and read a resolution passed by the Missouri Senate:

Whereas, the members of the Missouri Senate believe it is altogether fitting and proper to pause from time to time to observe milestones in the lives of outstanding Missouri citizens, especially those who have devoted their professional lives to the field of public safety; and

Whereas, the members now pause to recognize Owen D. Elliott of El Dorado Springs, Missouri, who stepped down from his position as Fire Chief of the El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Department on June 29, 2018, after forty-eight years of loyal and dedicated service; and

Whereas, Owen Elliott held the positions of Fire Chief for twelve years and Emergency Preparedness Director for 8 years, and he previously held the position of Assistant Fire Chief; and

Whereas, in addition to volunteering for the fire department, Owen Elliott worked as a mechanic at Elliott’s Garage for thirty-six years; and

Whereas, Owen Elliott is a member of the Fire Fighter Association of Missouri, the National Fire Protection Association, the Southwest Missouri Emergency Support Organization, and the Ozark Gateway Fire Chief’s Association; and

Whereas, among Owen Elliott’s many contributions to the city of El Dorado Springs is his success in lowering the city’s ISO Fire Suppression Rating from eight to four; and

Whereas, Owen Elliott has enjoyed his many successes with the support of a devoted family whose members include his wife, the late Shauna Elliott, his daughter, Angela, and his grandchildren, Blake and Kausha:

Now, Therefore, Be It Resolved that we, the members of the Missouri Senate, Ninety-ninth General Assembly, extend our humble gratitude to Owen Elliott for his many years of civic service and our best wishes for continued success and happiness; and

Be It Further Resolved that the Secretary of the Senate be instructed to prepare a properly inscribed copy of this resolution for presentation to Owen D. Elliott.

Representative Warren Love presented and read this resolution passed by the Missouri House of Representatives:

W h e r e a s, it is with special pleasure that the members of the Missouri House of Representatives pause to recognize an outstanding Missouri public servant who has placed himself in harm’s way on numerous occasions to ensure public safety; and

Whereas, Owen D. Elliott, of El Dorado Springs, Missouri, is retiring as Fire Chief from the City of El Dorado Springs Fire Department on June 29,201 8, after forty-eight years of dedicated service; and

Whereas, Chief Elliott is an extraordinary individual who chose to follow his dream and embrace a worthwhile vocational calling which provided a means to express his deep sense of community, compassion for fellow Missourians, and the desire to preserve the safety of citizens in and around the community; and

Whereas, overseeing twenty-seven active and eight inactive volunteer firefighters, along with two stations and a fleet of nine vehicles for the area, Owen D. Elliott trained and worked alongside these individuals to maintain the safety and well-being of the residents of the El Dorado Springs area and helped improve the city’s IS0 rating from 8 to 4; and

Whereas, prior to his time as Fire Chief, Owen D. Elliott served the El Dorado Springs Fire Department as the Emergency Preparedness Director for nine years as well as the Assistant Fire Chief; and

W h e r e a s, Chief Elliott supported his career by his affiliation with the Fire Fighter Association of Missouri, the National Fire Protection Association, the Southwest Missouri Emergency Support Organization, and the Ozark Gateway Fire Chiefs Association; and

Whereas, a former mechanic for Elliott’s Garage for thirty-six years, Owen Elliott has been blessed with the love and support of his wonderful family which includes his late wife, Shauna; his daughter, Angela; and his two grandchildren, Blake and Kausha:

NOW, therefore, be it resolved that we, the members of the Missouri House of Representatives, Ninety-ninth General Assembly, join in extending deep gratitude for the superb service that Owen Elliott has rendered as Fire Chief with the El Dorado Springs Fire Department during the past four decades and in wishing him ample opportunity to enjoy the better things life has to offer; and

Be it further resolved that the Chief Clerk of the Missouri House of Representatives be instructed to prepare a properly inscribed copy of this resolution for Owen D. Elliott as a mark of our esteem for him.

Offered by

Representative Warren D. Love

District No. 125

I, Todd Richardson, Speaker of the House of

Representatives, Ninety-ninth General Assembly, Second Regular Session, do certify that the above is a true and correct copy of House Resolution No. , adopted, 2018.

Todd Richardson, Speaker