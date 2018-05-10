COME GROW WITH US – The Community Garden on West Fields Blvd. in El Dorado Springs took another step toward being a reality on Saturday, May 5, as several volunteers helped to mark off garden spots and build a raised bed which is 90% complete. The Community Garden has insurance and the City Council has signed the land lease. Organizers are still looking for a volunteer with a plow or large tiller to plow/till two strips along the front the Garden. These beds will be for wildflowers and an heirloom iris bed.

Another Garden Workday is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 12. Or come whenever you can.