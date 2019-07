SUN ANNUAL ARMBAND HUNT – The Winners of the Picnic Armbands for 2019 are: (from left) Justin Swager,(didn’t take him long to figure out the first clue); double winner Jami Crouch, (she correctly interpreted clues two and four); Jessica LaFalce (picked up the third armband) and Darin Lumley, winner of armband number 5 (he bicycled all the way across town to the exact spot and found it.)

We enjoyed this year’s hunt and hunters. We’ll be back next year.