City Manager Bruce Rogers has the revenue report from the 2018 El Dorado Springs Picnic, but is still waiting on the expense figures which always trickle in.

The Picnic Carnival netted the city $17,900 before expenses.

Picnic booth space brought in $8,392. Picnic banners contributed $7,620.

A Picnic golf tournament raised $2,700 for next year’s entertainment.