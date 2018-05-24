The El Dorado Springs swimming pool will open Tuesday, May 29. Pool hours will be 1 to 5 p.m. daily. Daily pool fee is $3. Remember, rafts, inner tubes and beach balls are not permitted at the pool.

The first session of swimming lessons will be July 2-13 and the second session from July 16-27. Lesson prices are $20 for 1st child and $10 per each additional sibling. Toddler lessons (Birth-3 years) will be July 23-27 from 5-6 p.m. at a cost of $10 per toddler. Rates are double for children outside the El Dorado Springs school district.

Sign up for lessons and purchase pool passes will be Tuesday, May 29, from 9 a.m.- noon or anytime during pool hours. Inquire at the pool about weekly night swim beginning Tuesday, July 3.