ELECTRIC CREWS REPAIR ICE DAMAGE – Electric crews for the City of El Dorado Springs and Sac Osage Electric Cooperative are the first responders of the electric world. Wednesday night and Thursday morning they had to brave freezing rain to restore service to nearly 2,500 homes that lost electricity and heat when ice dropped power lines to houses from north of Walker to Collins with a majority of the damage centered in El Dorado Springs. Some Sac Osage customers were without power for up to four hours. Some in El Dorado Springs reported being without electricity for up to 16 hours. The electric crew was without sleep for almost twice that long.