The El Dorado Springs School Board met Thursday, Dec. 14, with all present – Chad Whitesell, Benny Brower, Mark Burley, Terry Shepard, Josh Floyd, Greg Beydler and Darrell Eason – presiding.

In executive session the board rehired Supt. Mark Koca for the 2018-19 school year.

In old business, the board took up consideration of a new policy, 2921 – participation by non-traditional students.

Supt. Koca told the board, “So we’re already intertwined a little bit.” He said, “It won’t likely amount to a hill of beans, maybe one or two students.”

He said, “I’m not concerned with transferring credits from the Christian School. I’m concerned if a home schooled kid shows up and says, ‘I want to play football.’ ”

“I think this will be a moot point in a couple of years. I think the state is headed toward open enrollment.”

The board passed Policy 2921.

In new business, the board passed Policy and Revision 2760 on foster children and homeless children.

The board declared items as surplus property – the A/C unit and scrap metal.

The board opened bids on tree removal at the east side of the track: Butter’s – $12,475, Perry’s Construction – $11,825 and M&T Tree – $7,000. The board asked the superintendent to check on the low bidder’s credentials, insurance and band.

The board approved construction change order No. 60 – provisions for a sewer line extension in case a future school board has a need for one to put in a cafeteria somewhere near the new portion of the school being built. Otherwise, Supt. Koca said, they would have to go down the middle of Park Street to Fields Blvd. Cost $7,786.

The board approved construction change order No. 61, Alternate 8 (TPO roof, eliminate coverboard at a cost savings).

The board approved construction order change No. 62 – approved a bleacher proposal for the new Middle School gym for $51,486.

The board approved the October bus transportation court of 719 plus route miles.

Dr. Thersa Christian gave her report on the Annual Performance Report (separate article.)

Mark Koca reported on conference affiliation for the R-II School. (Separate article.)