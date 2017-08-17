Last Thursday evening, the El Dorado Springs School Board took a virtual tour of the new building Dake Wells architects has designed. Cara Collins and Bethany Henry with Dake Wells conducted the tour by computer on a screen they set up in the meeting room.

This is the wave of the future, the way architects prepare design drawings on a project and present them to the customer.

After the tour, the board approved the preliminary design drawings.

In closed session earlier, the board approved Rebecca Keltner to teach High School Chemistry/Physics.

In open session, the building principals introduced their new teachers.

All board members were present – Chad Whitesell, Benny Brower, Mark Burley, Terry Sheperd, Josh Floyd, Greg Beydler and Darrell Eason – presiding.

The board approved the staff handbook as presented, set the tuition rate for the 2017-18 school year at $10,420.93 and approved out of district route miles.

Supt. Mark Koca presented the preliminary annual audit.

Middle School Principal Brad Steward presented enrollment figures: 6th grade – 97, 7th grade – 94 and 8th grade -107 for a total of 298 which he said is up a little from last year.

High School Principal David Rotert said the High School has 30 new enrollees. He said seven or eight are from the Christian School. He said that students which come from there are always good students with no problems. “We’ll take those all day,” he said.

Elementary Principal Tracy Lanser “gave a shout out to Steve (Molz) and his crew. The building looks fabulous.”

Supt. Koca said, “We finished about everything we intended to do. Things are looking good around here.”