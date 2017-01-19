During its Jan. 12 regular meeting, the El Dorado Springs R-II School heard from Supt. Mark Koca that the school received another “clean” audit report.

During the closed session, the board accepted the resignation of High School Principal David Hedrick for retirement at the end of the school year and offered another one-year contract to Superintendent Mark Koca.

Board members present were Chad Whitesell, Allen Hoover, Josh Floyd. Greg Beydler and Darrell Eason – presiding.

The board approved the annual audit.

The board set a workshop with the architect for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The superintendent reviewed with the board the financing options for the 2017 bond sales. Refinancing he 2012 bonds will save the school $26,000,

The board voted to repeal bond defeasance authorization they had approved at an earlier meeting. They did that to give them more options on bond financing.

The board received a letter from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education giving the school full accreditation. Supt. Koca said it was not a surprise.

The board approved the payment of bills totaling $316,198.22.

Supt. Koca said there are 1,128 students in school.