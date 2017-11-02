CANDY FOR THE CARTWRIGHTS – Ashley Cartwright and her four children spent Saturday evening trolling for treats at the El Dorado Springs Optimist Club Annual Spooktacular in the Park. While kids were loading up with goodies and participating in the costume contest, others were having the bejabbers scared out of them in the National Honor Society Haunted House, this year’s dubbed the Carnevil. NHS sponsor Justin Culbertson said it was a lot of fun and successful. Pictured are: Ashley Cartwright cleverly disguised as Ashley Cartwright; (in the stroller) Millie Lue and Valor; (standing) Emerson and Asher.

The five Cartwrights were visiting Rhonda and Jerry Friar.