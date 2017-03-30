CERTIFIED – Cedar County received its own certificate for being a certified Work Ready Community on Wednesday, May 22, at a ceremony at the Cedar County Memorial Hospital in El Dorado Springs. CWRC status makes communities more attractive to businesses because it offers a feedback loop for what’s needed by different players in the dynamic 21 Century workforce. Pictured are: (from left) El Dorado Springs Mayor Brad True, Certified Work Ready Communities Director for the Mo Director of Economic Development Cheri Tune, Business Service Rep Missouri Job Center – Nevada Crystal Yoakum, Cedar County Director of Economic Development Marge Vance, Stockton School Superintendent Dr. Shannon Snow, Cedar County Presiding Commissioner Marlon Collins, Acting Director of Economic Development Mike Downing, El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jackson Tough, Stockton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelly Bass, Stockton Mayor Mary Norell and El Dorado Springs School Superintendent Mark Koca.