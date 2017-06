LOCAL VFW CONDUCTS MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY – VFW Auxiliary President Linda McCormick participated in the ceremony during the annual Memorial Day event at the City Cemetery in El Dorado Springs on Monday, May 29, honoring those who died serving in the armed forces.

Originally called Decoration Day, the name Memorial Day was first used in1882 and was celebrated on May 30 up until 1971. Since then it has been on the last Monday in May.