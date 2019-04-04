Car Show will be May 11, in downtown El Dorado Springs. It will be our 26th Annual show.

We will honor the VFW Post 247 for the oldest continuously active post in Missouri. They were organized Nov. 18, 1919, and will celebrate 100 years of service to our community.

Rep. Warren Love will attend and present State Resolutions to the VFW. The American Legion Post 230 Honor Guard from Stockton will march in at 2 p.m. and present the colors in the Park. They did this presentation last year.

Registrations for our show are from 8-11. Pre-registration is $15 and day of show is $20.

Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. following the VFW presentation. There are 15 categories with 1st, 2nd and 3rd in each class. Best of show will receive a trophy and $100 cash. Our awards once again this year will be made by Show Me Metals.

We will have a 50/50 pot, raffle for a Henry Golden Boy 22 cal lever action rifle and an auction of our annual quilt and other items. The best of show vehicle will be on next years t-shirt.

Club members will soon be asking for sponsorships of our awards for $35 a class and up.

Top sponsor award will be given again this year. Each sponsor is recognized during the day of the show. If as a business you feel you can’t give money-maybe you can give a fits certificate for a service or merchandise that can be given away at the show.

The proceeds raised form our show are used in our community (reference on back of flyer). We have given over $50,000 back to our community in the last 26 years. Of this money, each year we sponsor three scholarships of $1,000. Students form our area schools – ElDo, Stockton, Northeast Vernon County and Nevada are eligible.

Without your help we could not have a successful show and do what we do for this community.