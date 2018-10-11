Russell H. Hayes (Russ), 62, an El Dorado Spring Volunteer Fireman for 42 years, died Thursday, Oct. 4, from injuries he suffered about 9 a.m. Wednesday morning when the eastbound fire pumper truck he was driving went out of control on Hwy. 32 about three miles west of Stockton and overturned.

According to the report by Trooper M. Obert, it was a 1989 Pierce Lance pumper truck. The report said Russ was not wearing a seatbelt. The fire chief pointed out the state law does not require the use of seatbelts in a truck.

Russ was air lifted to Cox Hospital, Springfield, via air ambulance.

Services for Russ were held Sunday in a packed Church of God (Holiness).

The fire chief said it was quite impressive the way the community turned out to show respect for Russ and his family lining both sides of Main Street from the Baptist Church to Broadway St.

At about 350 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the El Dorado Springs Police Dispatcher gave this final call:

"El Dorado Springs paging Fire Fighter Russ Hayes."

“Attention all El Dorado Springs Fire Department members…”