The Sac Osage Board of directors voted on Dec. 22, 2017, to increase electric rates by $4 per meter beginning April 1, 2018. This will be done by raising the availability charge. For example, residential availability charges will go from $26 to $30. Residential “seasonal” availability charges will go from $29 to $33.

This change will result in additional revenue of approximately $398,000 (2.24%) in 2018. Combined with budget cuts, this rate change will help offset additional costs of $625,699 (6.8%) expected in 2018 from our power supplier.