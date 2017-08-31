Please mark you calendar for Sept. 8 and 9 to attend the Schell City Fall Festival. The Schell City Community Betterment committee is putting the finishing touches on the plans for that weekend. Bidding at the silent auction kicks off at 8 a.m. Friday morning and concludes at 8 p.m.

The official start to the Festival begins at 6 p.m. Friday with a Welcome by Mayor David McCubbin and announcements from Jim Goodman. The Grand Marshal, Winkie Smith, will be introduced along with recognition of the Citizen of the Year, Lawn of the Year winners, and the ever poplar Royalty Coronation. New to the schedule this year is at magic show scheduled at 7 p.m. featuring Magician and Illusionist Tucker Unruh. The Fun Fashion Show will follow —- just before the Friday evening street dance with music by the home town band, Shotgun and Lace.

Saturday kicks off at 8 a.m. with breakfast served by the Schell City 4-H Club. The Quilt and Afghan show, Children and Adult Pedal Pulls and Kids games round out the morning activities. The Horseshoe Tournament is open to anyone who would like to join starting at noon while the Baby and ‘Lil Cutie Contest takes place on the stage. At 1 p.m. the Car – Tractor – Motorcycle Show begins just north of bandstand while music begins on the stage. The Parade begins at 3 p.m. followed by more local music at 4:00. Another new offering this year is Balloon Artist Denise Cummings also beginning at 4 p.m. The Talent Show begins at 5 as does the Schell City Fire Department Smorgasbord.

Later to follow is the Hairy Leg Contest, NEVC FFA Labor Auction, Golf Ball Challenge and Raffle drawings. The street dance entertainment for Saturday evening is the much anticipated band REKOIL. The fireworks show will be at 10 p.m. during the band intermission as well as the announcement of the raffle Grand Prize winners.

The revenue generated from the annual festival is used to fund following festivals as well as contributions made through the year to local fire departments, NEVC school activities and improvements, Schell City area improvements, and money for community events such as the community fall dinner, Easter Egg Hunt, and Santa Claus Comes to Town. Throughout the year the Community Betterment strives to be excellent caretakers of the monies generated to be able to continue to support area projects and are currently making plans for a much larger celebration for the year 2021 when the town will turn 150 years young. Please plan to join us for this year’s festival —– we hope to see you there.