CANDIDATES RAISE MONEY FOR COMMUNITY – The Schell City Fall Festival crowned this year’s royalty on Friday, Sept. 7. Candidates sold tickets for $1 each for a chance to become the Prince, Princess or Queen. This year’s crowned heads are, (from left) Lil Prince Chet Hubbard, Lil Princess Mackenzie Lee, Queen Lynn Souza, Princess Kiersten Diamond and Prince Izak Herrin. A total of $7,837 was raised by all the participating contestants. The funds are used in the community for the fire department, school, etc., and to help fund next year’s Fall Festival. Also, some of the funds are held back in anticipation of Schell City’s 100th birthday in a few years.