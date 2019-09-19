At its regular Sept. 12 meeting, the El Dorado Springs School Board approved the dual sport participation policy on a 5-2 vote. Motion by Mark Burley, second by Terry Shepard.

All members were present: Shepard, Burley, Nathan Murry, Benny Brower, Chad Whitesell, Josh Floyd and Darrell Eason presiding.

This is the approved dual sport participation policy:

Athletics/Activity Participation Policy

During any sport season during the school year, high school students are allowed to participate in only one sport 1 extra-curricular activity per season. Co-curricular activities such as band, choir, speech and debate, drama, FFA, etc. are not included in this participation policy. A student must be academically eligible to participate in either extra-curricular or co-curricular activities outside the regular school day. This policy applies to high school students only.

Questions and Answers

Q1: My son/daughter wants to participate in basketball and wrestling, are they allowed to do so?

A1: No. Both of those extracurricular activities/sports occur during the winter sports season and according to the policy students are allowed to participate in only one sport per season.

Q2: My son/daughter would like to be in band and play football, is this okay?

A2: Yes. Band is a co-curricular activity, and football is a sport/extracurricular activity.

Q3: My son/daughter would like to be on the dance and cheer team, is this possible?

A3: No. Both extracurricular activities occur during the same season, therefore they are not allowed to participate in both.

HS Extra Curricular Activities:

Football, Cross Country, Softball, Volleyball, Cheerleading, Basketball, Wrestling, Dance, Track, Baseball, Golf.

The board adopted the model Compliance Plan for Special Education on a unanimous vote.

Supt. Mark Koca reviewed the September enrollment numbers. The 1,140 total is down from last year.

The board adopted the district policy manual as presented.

The board adopted the new employee handbook as presented.

Supt. Koca reported on summer school which was named Summer Journey. He said 540 students were enrolled. Average Daily Attendance was 374,12 or 69.3%.

In a survey, 19 district staff members 100% agreed that teaching in the program was a positive experience and they would do it again. Surveys were completed by 203 parents and 98% agreed that they would recommend the Summer Journey Program to other parents desiring quality summer programming.

Estimated net revenue to the district before payroll for summer school was $141,915.