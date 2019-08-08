El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in the HS Library.
Introduction of new teaching staff.
• New Business
• Adopt Elementary, Middle School, and High School Student Handbooks.
• Set date for tax rate hearing.
• Approve transportation of students outside of District (Roscoe students)
• Set tuition rate for 2019-20.
• Consider policy change: Pets on campus
• Review of Dual Team Sport policy and make ruling.
• Report: Lightning damage insurance claim progress.
• Adjourn to Closed Session
