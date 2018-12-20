After listening to two detailed presentations by two insurance companies which culminated over a month of intense investigation by El Dorado Springs Superintendent Mark Koca, the school board voted to accept the proposal of Connell Insurance Inc. over the one from Ollis /Akers /Arney.

All board members were present.

It was a big decision for the board because once it leaves its current provider MUSIC (Missouri United School Insurance Council), a mutual insurance company that represents most schools in Missouri, it can’t go back for a period of five years.

Big factor in the monumental decision was cost. MUSIC fee for next year would be $172,198 for general liability, property and equipment breakdown, school board liability, workers compensation insurance, and treasurer’s bond.

Paul Long, representing Ollis/Akers/Arney offered a premium of $131,261, with $5,000 deductible and $10,000,000 blanket liability coverage. Casey Chastain with Connell offered a premium of $119,628 with $1,000 deductible with blanket coverage as an extra fee. The Connell representative told the board that the premium would be reduced further if the board decides to increase the deductible to what ever level it chooses.

Connell has offices in Springfield and Joplin. Paul Long, who bought out Joy Dobbs, has a local office.