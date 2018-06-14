The El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools Board of Education Meeting will meet in open session at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 14, in the High School library.

The board will recognize retiree— Charleen Adams.

In old business, the board will receive a construction report and account status

In new business the board will consider a three-year contract with Catapult Learning for Summer School. The board will consider updates to Policy 1320—Website Accessibility, Policy 2812—Identification of At Risk Students and Policy 6445—Dyslexia Screening.

In a budget update the board will consider annual salary steps for classified and certified staff. consider renewal of the Community Eligibility Provision for the School lunch and breakfast program, appoint Tania Molz as Board Secretary, appoint Karen Beason as Board Treasurer and set date for budget hearing and final meeting of FY 2018.