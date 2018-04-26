Did you notice an abundance of people roaming El Dorado Springs’ thoroughfares this past Saturday morning (many in bright orange t-shirts)? The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Clean-Up El Do committee brought together over 100 Spring City Clean Team volunteers who swept through miles of city streets, sidewalks and ditches filling up approximately 200 bags of trash this past Saturday. Volunteers also divided up to “conquer” properties that needed brush, refuse and other materials removed during Clean-Up El Do efforts. Some items went to the city burn pile and others were moved to the curb for bulk trash removal this week.

Chamber CEO Jackson Tough enthusiastically opened the 9 a.m. pre clean-up meeting by telling the large crowd “We couldn’t do this event without our volunteers and sponsors.” He thanked Bob and Glenda Baker, Kevin McNeely/Grace United Methodist and Don Martin/Christian Motorcycle Association whose contributions resulted in 85 tires being recycled. Tough also thanked Woods Supermarket for sponsoring breakfast and hydration for Spring City Clean Team volunteers and El Do Metal Recycling for collecting recyclables on the chamber lot.

The 2018 Clean-Up El Do Committee included Bob and Glenda Baker, Lana Wilson – MDC, John and Georgia Detwiler, Don & Mary Martin – Christian Motorcycle Assoc, Frankie Dody, Cedar County Economic Developer Marge Vance, Sherry and Steve Wiseman – Church of Christ, Jack Daniel – First Christian, Kevin McNeely – Grace United Methodist, Bruce Rogers – City of El Dorado Springs, Police Chief Jarrod Scheireck, Code Enforcement Officer Jennipher Buller and Jennifer Saderstrom – Chamber.

Co-Chair Glenda Baker said of the event “We are absolutely thrilled with another great Clean-Up El Do turnout. The weather was beautiful and the community really came together to make a difference. Something that we were pleasantly surprised with was the number of young people that participated, from the National Honor Society to church youth groups; they’re taking an active role. I was also pleased that so many participants raved about how much fun they had getting out, walking through town and putting the shine in El Dorado Springs!”

Spring City Clean Teams Included: Rescare, St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, Team Lana Wilson, El Dorado Springs Church of Christ, Team Detwiler, Christian Motorcycle Assoc, First Christian Church, El Dorado Springs Lions Club and Grace United Methodist.

Saturday’s Volunteers Included: Marty Aucoin, Peggy Carter, Marge Vance, John and Georgia Detwiler, Coleen Methot, Mark Boch, Rick Young, Jack Daniel, John Keeton, Tony Sousa, Susie Bruce, Dominic Plummer, Brayden Plummer, Allen Hicks, Jarrod Schiereck, Reese Schiereck, Randall Bland, Allison Worrell, Brooke Larson, Steve & Sherry Wiseman, Lural Mays, Ron Brown, Don and Marlene Dean, Carl & Connie Church, Susan Byron, Veronica Roberts, James Rosbrugh, Ken Hacker, Brandon Daniels, Rebecca Rash, Justin Culbertson, Earline Allison, Karlee Tucker, Grace Tucker, Ethan Tucker, Wallie Bosch, Doug Mays, Jeremy Hadley, Robert Hite, Bob Leeper, Terri Heitz, Jean Wernel, Thomas Beck, Charles & Edith Winfiel, Kristin Mitchell, Morgan Mitchell, Maverick Mitchell, Abby Cartwright, Nick Raddatz, Kelly Bruce, Amanda Dingerson, Ben Francis, Jalen Supanic, Nathan Nissley, Damien Nissley, Joyce Dawson, Lucia Rogers, George Hamrick, Shannon Perry, Cheri Allison, Lauren Julian, Jalen Julian, Anders Julian, Joe and Veda Barger, Dale Millikan, Gary Powley, Jonathon Schwalm, Olivia Bryson, Aubrey Nissley, Lana Wilson, Brant Allison, Community Bank, Christina Behl, Ray Bozarth, Frank Dody, Owen Elliott, Kimball Long and Robert Jackson, Cory Martin, Becky Lunday, Damian Ostrander, Tamika Ostrander, Blake Ostrander, Robby McNeely, LaRita McNeely, Kevin McNeely, Kayne McNeely, Eva Spohn, Carol Butts, Nellie Dresch, Marilyn Dresch, Jerry Friar, Rhonda Friar, Ashley Cartwright, Asher Cartwright , Linda Loomis and J.R. Morse.

Tough also said “We are fortunate to have so many people that care about our community and desire strongly to make it a better place to live, to work, and to raise a family in. We can’t give enough credit to each one of these individuals that took their time to invest in El Dorado Springs. Now, just think if all the folks reading this would invest 2-3 hours along with us. What kind of impact would that make in our community? Never doubt that a group of thoughtful and committed citizens can make a positive change in our community; indeed we can. And our 2018 Spring City Clean Team volunteers proved it in our third annual Clean-Up El Do event!”

Information provided by Jackson Tough, executive director of the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce.