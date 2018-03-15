The El Dorado Christian School board has prepared a statement regarding the school security issue, which follows:

“School safety has always been a top priority at El Dorado Christian School, and our concerns are heightened with each headline broadcasting another school shooting. We have taken steps to increase our school’s security, and we continue to evaluate and refine our approach to school security. Our security measures work best when they remain private. To publicize measures we have taken can potentially and unnecessarily compromise the very security and safety objectives we work hard to achieve.

It is our belief that while schools should develop and implement security plans, these alone will not solve the root of the problem because they are not aimed at its source. This issue must be dealt with at a deeper and broader level than politicians simply targeting gun control measures. The increasing occurrence in school shootings is not the fault of a gun, but of those who harbor hatred which leads to acts of evil. The many needless deaths and injured are not the result of a lack of laws, but are the result of a society which is increasingly turning away from personal responsibility – a society which at an increasing rate is speeding away from the moral principles upon which our great nation was founded. The strength and unity of our families has weakened, leaving our children with less guidance and poor examples to follow. This creates a vacuum with many incendiary offerings vying to fill that vacuum. This comes at great cost – over the past several decades our society has become uncomfortable with goodness being defined by historical and biblical moral values. To attempt to silence the public conscience, too many politicians and too many in the press have been all too willing to legislate and manage their reporting to squash morality out of the equation and silence it from the debate. As a result of this, thread by thread the moral fabric that has held our society together is becoming unraveled.

Those who place their trust in the Almighty can readily link the rotting culture to its moral decline. Meanwhile, those who place their trust in the power of the government and its ability to make law are bewildered when legislative solutions fail to deliver promised results and instead cause even more grief. The list of examples and their effects is lengthy, but here are a few – abortion laws led to the devaluation of human life; recreational drug use has led to an opioid abuse crisis; twisted bathroom bills only exacerbate already confused gender identities, and non-biblical definitions of marriage undermine the importance of a strong biblically-based mother and father teaching moral values to their children. Our society is in an irrefutable moral decline. No law can end gun violence or school shootings as long as public policy promotes godlessness and immorality, which in turn becomes a cauldron for evil to boil over. As evil gains steam, our societal problems multiply while our freedoms fade away one by one.

We would be wise to remember the words of President John Adams – “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”