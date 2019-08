The El Dorado Springs Senior Center is looking for venders for our Craft Fair Fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Venders will supply their own 10×10 table at $20 per space; $25 per space if electric is required.

Venders must pre-register and pre-pay. Deadline: Friday, Aug. 30.

For further information or registration form, please phone the office at 876-5574.