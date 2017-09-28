ECS REACHES OUT 1,000 MILES – If you look closely, hidden between the smiles and happy hearts, there are 77 Hygiene Relief Kits for Hurricane victims in the states of Texas and Florida.

The students at El Dorado Christian set a goal of 40 kits but, the ECS families rallied together and donated enough items to almost double the goal. ECHS teacher, Mrs. Patty King, brought this idea to the teachers and Mrs. Becky LeeMasters set it into motion.

Letters were sent home and parents responded with giving hearts. Each Hygiene Kit contains: shampoo, towels, soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant and many other items. The kits were assembled by the entire student body and packed to be delivered to the Convoy of Hope Organization in Springfield.

To date, the organization itself has sent over 90 trailer truckloads to Florida and Texas to help those in need from the destructive hurricanes, Harvey and Irma.

The Convoy of Hope Organization will accept donations until Sept. 30, 2017.

Additional information can be found on their website at www.convoyofhope.org.

El Dorado Christian School thanks God for the many blessings that He has bestowed upon our school and families, and are grateful for the opportunity to practically demonstrate what it means to share with those in need.