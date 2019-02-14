The El Dorado Springs Shopko store located at Hwys 32 and 54 will begin liquidating its inventory on Friday, Feb. 15.

Doug Cage, the local supervisor, said that the liquidation is an “everything must go” situation and the actual closing of the store might take place before the stated closing date of May 12.

Cage said, “El Dorado Springs was a profit-making store. I believe we were serving the public quite well.” Cage surmises that the El Dorado Springs Store is closing because it is such a long way from the Shopko headquarters in Green Bay, WI.

“El Dorado Springs needs this store,” Cage said.

Shopko is closing almost 70% of its locations between now and mid-May as it attempts to reorganize and emerge from bankruptcy.

Shopko’s hours are 8 – 9 Monday – Saturday and 9 – 7 on Sunday.