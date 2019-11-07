The Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen, 217 N. Main, is in need of community assistance. There are many in our community who use the Pantry and Kitchen to keep food on the table. The Pantry and Kitchen offer a hand up to those in need. It is not their desire to enable or to be bad stewards of your donations.

Common needs include: canned meats, non-perishable milk, pasta (canned and ready to cook), sweetened cereal, Instant potatoes, canned soups, peanut butter, crackers, eggs, canned fruit and veggies as well as many other non -perishable items. (Please do not donate outdated items as they can’t be passed on.) The Pantry also provides, when available, toilet paper, feminine products, bath soap, shampoo, socks, underwear, shoes and gloves.

Donations are accepted at the Food Pantry from 11-1 Monday, Wednesday and Friday. As well the Church of the Nazarene at 3896 S. Hwy 32, Community Church at 2375 S. 171 Rd (Great Oaks) and the First Baptist Church at 500 S. Main during normal operating hours, Contact Pastor Bill Whetstone at 586/360-3492 or Pastor Chad Daniel at 417/448-0094 if you would like a donation pick- up or if you would like to volunteer.

The season of giving is upon us. Please put the Food Pantry/Soup Kitchen on your gift list.