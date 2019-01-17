At the 48th Annual Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture at Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach, Governor Mike Parson awarded St. Clair Beefmasters Missouri’s “International Exporter of the Year.” St. Clair Beefmasters is owned and managed by Craig and Karen Johnson of El Dorado Springs. In the last 3 years, St. Clair Beefmasters has hosted a number of different groups from various countries including Thailand, Panama, Ecuador and Mexico. The family has participated in three different Panama Buyers’ Missions to Missouri hosted by the Missouri Department of Agriculture, Beefmaster Breeders United and U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Incorporated which led to sending St. Clair Beefmaster genetics to Panama.

St. Clair Beefmasters was started in 1975. Bill Bishop (El Dorado Springs) had a few Beefmaster heifers and many Herefords. Over time, Bishop observed positive trends from Beefmaster influenced calves with respect to weaning weights and calving ease. He learned about the six essentials of the breed: fertility, disposition, milk production, weight, confirmation and hardiness. Bishop spread his passion for the breed by applying what he learned to his own operation.

In 2004, the family operation grew when Craig Johnson purchased his first cows. Johnson and Bishop continued to base their herd on the six essential traits and believe those traits are an important part in maintaining an economically viable cattle operation. Even though Bill Bishop recently passed away, his passion and values continue through his son Craig who besides being a cattle breeder is also the preacher at the El Dorado Springs Church of Christ.

Upon being honored, Johnson said “First I want to give all glory to God. I’m just extremely blessed. I have my father, Bill Bishop, to thank for introducing me to this amazing breed of cattle. I would also like to thank my wife, Karen, and our family for their support.”

St. Clair Beefmasters offers yearling bulls and heifers, weaned bulls and heifers, pairs, bred heifers and semen throughout the year. Also, they are involved with the Ozark & Heart of America Beefmaster Association, Central States Beefmaster Association, Arkansas Beefmaster Association, Texoma Marketing Group and Central Texas Beefmaster Association. More information about the family operation can be found at www.stclairbeefmasters.com or call (417) 876-7285.