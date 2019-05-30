ESC GIRLS ARE MCSAA DIVISION II GIRLS STATE TRACK CHAMPIONS – El Dorado Christian varsity track team traveled to Carl Junction, Missouri to compete at the 2019 MCSAA State Track Finals on Friday and Saturday, May 3rd and 4th. Competition started Friday evening with two inches of rain and athletes huddled under canopies. After an hour of deliberation, the afternoon events were postponed and eighteen teams headed to hotels to rest. Saturday morning came early, but with it, came sunny skies. Field events began at 10 a.m. sharp, followed by running/relays/hurdles. The MCSAA, Missouri Christian School Athletic Association State Track competition is divided into two divisions; Division 1 and Division II; each with nine teams. The El Do Lady Buffalos took six girls, and those six brought home first place in Division II. Also, when totaling team scores, El Dorado Christian ranked third overall in both divisions. One ECS athlete, Olivia Bryson, placed in the Top 10 Point Positions, (which is totaled and tallied, combining Division 1 and Division II athletes). Olivia, an eighth grader, scored 21 of her teams total points. Congratulations Livie.

Top Athlete(s) in Division 2: Olivia Bryson placed 7th in Division II with 21 points.

Top 8 results at MCSAA State Finals: Sophomore, Isabelle Bryson; 1st in pole vault, 3rd in 4 x 400m relay, 7th in long jump.

Sophomore, Lucia Rogers; 5th in triple jump.

Sophomore, Jordanne Steuck; 3rd in 4 x 400m relay, 4th in 400m, 4th in triple jump, 5th in 800m.

Eighth grader, Olivia Bryson; 3rd in 1600m, 3rd in 3200m, 4th in 800m, 5th in high jump.

Seventh grader, Christian Steuck; 3rd in 300m hurdles,3rd in 4 x 400m relay, 5th in 400m, 8th in shot put.

Sixth grader, Sophia Bryson; 3rd in 4 x 400m relay, 7th in triple jump.

Pictured from left: Head Coach and Athletic Director, Mr. Travis Bryson, Christian Steuck, Sophia Bryson, Olivia Bryson, Isabelle Bryson, Lucia Rogers, Jordanne Steuck and Coach, Mrs. LeeMasters.