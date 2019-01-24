It’s not too late to register for the El Do Youth Center’s fourth trivia night, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside!” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening, Jan. 26. Participants will enjoy a night of family fun regardless of the weather. Come join us to test your knowledge of general trivia.

The Trivia Night competition is designed to provide a level playing field for those of any age or interest. Questions of all difficulty levels and subject matters will be included, with something for everyone. In the past, competitive teams have included all ages, from middle school students to retirees.

A team may have up to 4 members. Cost is $40 per team. A limited number of tickets will be sold. Tickets are available exclusively at Community Bank until Friday, Jan. 25. Find a sponsor or sponsor yourselves and enjoy an evening of friendly competition.

Doors open at 6:30 with game play to begin at 7. Competitors will have the opportunity to buy two “mulligans” to use during the game. Supper concessions of soup, sandwiches and drinks will be available for purchase, so come hungry.

All proceeds will go to pay operation expenses at the Youth Center. For more information, contact Debbie Vickers at 876-8978.